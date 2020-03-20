20th March 2020
Sturgeon urges people to stay out of the pub this weekend as confirmed national cases rise

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged the country to resist the urge to go to the pub this weekend as confirmed coronavirus cases rose sharply.

Ms Sturgeon said that it was “vital” that people did not take government advice as “merely optional” at her daily press conference this afternoon (Friday).

She said she understood that “some of you might be wanting to head to the pub for one final night out”.

“My guidance to you is clear and crystal clear. Please do not do this.

“You must not consider this vital health advice to be merely optional.”

Ms Sturgeon also announced that confirmed cases had risen to 322 today (Friday), from 266 yesterday, as of 9am this morning.

The rise of 56 confirmed cases in one-day is the biggest jump in Scotland to date.

The Shetland figure remained at 24 today.

The Scottish government has also said that some of the confirmed cases assigned to the Grampian region have now been assigned to Shetland, “as more information on cases became available”.

That message was posted online under the daily government total before the Shetland total was updated this afternoon.

Ms Sturgeon said that changes to public life would become “more apparent and more difficult” as the weekend progressed.

