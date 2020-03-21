21st March 2020
Council clarifies ‘key workers’ position over childcare

The Shetland Islands Council has clarified their definition of “key workers” who can attain childcare provision to allow them to keep working during the coronavirus crisis.

The council has said that key workers are in those in posts which ensure that essential services can be delivered and cover tasks within the local community which support the vulnerable.

To support prioritisation of childcare places, the SIC has created three categories of key workers.

Category one includes health and care workers either directly supporting the Covid-19 response or supporting life-threatening emergency work, along with energy suppliers and staff who are providing childcare to other SIC workers.

Category two is for all other health/care workers, and emergency service workers as well as “those supporting our critical national infrastructure, without whom serious damage to the welfare of the people of Scotland could be caused”.

Category three covers all workers (private, public or third sector) “without whom there could be a significant impact on Scotland”.

The council have also said that where one parent is classed as a “key worker”, and the other parent is not, “it is expected that the non-key worker should provide childcare”.

Private providers such as Peerie Foxes, Hame Fae Hame, Isles Haven nursery and Islesburgh Out of School Club are continuing to help the council by providing childcare for essential workers.

