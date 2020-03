, by Shetland Times , in News

Emergency service are attending the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Girlsta.

Fire crews were called at 1.31pm to a road traffic collision two miles north of Girlsta, near the Girlsta loch.

One appliance from the Lerwick fire crew, and one from Scalloway are attending the scene.

Two ambulance crews are also headed to the scene of the accident.