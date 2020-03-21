WATCH: Local trawler towed to safety after running aground

The Aith lifeboat crew had to come to the rescue of a local trawler this morning (Saturday) after she ran aground near Trondra.

The Sedulous LK 308 had five crew on board when she went ashore just after 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Seven volunteers from the Aith Lifeboat Station responded to the emergency call, and reached the site of the incident before 5.20am onboard the lifeboat Charles Lidbury.

Another local trawler, the Radiant Star LK 71 was already in the area and had offered her assistance, along with Scalloway Harbour pilot boat Lyrie.

After waiting for the tide to rise, the Radiant Star crew were successful in establishing a tow line with Sedulous, and managed to pull the boat back to deeper water before any serious damage was done.

The Sedulous was then able to return to port in Scalloway under her own steam, escorted by the Charles Lidbury.

Aith lifeboat coxswain, John Robertson, said: ‘Life-threatening incidents can happen at sea at any time. So it’s important that you call for help when something goes wrong.”

The Aith lifeboat returned to her station by 8am.