Witnesses sought after Sandveien fireraising

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a “traumatising incident” of “wilful fireraising” which took place in Sandveien last night (Friday).

Police say an aerosol can was lit outside the front door of a house in Sandveien, causing it to explode, before an item of clothing was lit on fire at the public footpath which caused a garden bush to go on fire.

The incident is said to have occurred at 10.40pm on Friday 20th March, and was a “traumatising resident for the person involved” according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.