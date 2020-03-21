21st March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Witnesses sought after Sandveien fireraising

Witnesses sought after Sandveien fireraising
, by , in News, ST Online

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a “traumatising incident” of “wilful fireraising” which took place in Sandveien last night (Friday).

Police say an aerosol can was lit outside the front door of a house in Sandveien, causing it to explode, before an item of clothing was lit on fire at the public footpath which caused a garden bush to go on fire.

The incident is said to have occurred at 10.40pm on Friday 20th March, and was a “traumatising resident for the person involved” according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

 

Tags:
Lerwick Police Station

More articles about Lerwick Police Station

Car reported damaged in Tesco car park
Car reported damaged in Tesco car park
08/03/2020
Two vehicles off road in snowy weather
Two vehicles off road in snowy weather
27/02/2020
Incident of careless driving
Incident of careless driving
26/02/2020
Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top