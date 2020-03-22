23rd March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Covid-19 patient transferred to Aberdeen

Covid-19 patient transferred to Aberdeen
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A patient who is believed to have coronavirus is being transferred from the Gilbert Bain hospital to intensive care in Aberdeen.

NHS Shetland said on Sunday afternoon that a patient was to to be transferred using military aircraft RAF Hercules to Aberdeen “to ensure the most appropriate care is provided for them”.

The local health board did not clarify whether the patient was a confirmed coronavirus case, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a press briefing on Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon that the Scottish government had to call on “military help” to transport a patient “from one of Scotland’s islands for treatment”.

NHS Shetland said they could not comment on the case due to the patient’s right to confidentiality, and thanked the RAF “for its support to the people of Shetland”.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Shetland remained at 24 today (Sunday).

Tags:
coronavirus

More articles about coronavirus

Tourism secretary ‘furious’ tourists are still visiting isles
Tourism secretary ‘furious’ tourists are still visiting isles
22/03/2020
Council clarifies ‘key workers’ position over childcare
Council clarifies ‘key workers’ position over childcare
21/03/2020
Dowry, Marlex and Sumburgh Airport cafe among coronavirus closures
Dowry, Marlex and Sumburgh Airport cafe among coronavirus closures
21/03/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top