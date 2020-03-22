Covid-19 patient transferred to Aberdeen

A patient who is believed to have coronavirus is being transferred from the Gilbert Bain hospital to intensive care in Aberdeen.

NHS Shetland said on Sunday afternoon that a patient was to to be transferred using military aircraft RAF Hercules to Aberdeen “to ensure the most appropriate care is provided for them”.

The local health board did not clarify whether the patient was a confirmed coronavirus case, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a press briefing on Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon that the Scottish government had to call on “military help” to transport a patient “from one of Scotland’s islands for treatment”.

NHS Shetland said they could not comment on the case due to the patient’s right to confidentiality, and thanked the RAF “for its support to the people of Shetland”.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Shetland remained at 24 today (Sunday).