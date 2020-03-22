Police appeal for witnesses to Girlsta collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision at Girlsta yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

The incident took place at around 1.20pm on the A970 main road between Girlsta and the south Nesting junction.

Police are especially keen to speak to the driver of “a blue 4×4 type vehicle”, who they believe may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.