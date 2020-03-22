23rd March 2020
Tourism secretary ‘furious’ tourists are still visiting isles

The tourism secretary Fergus Ewing has said he is “furious” that tourists are still travelling to the Highlands and Islands amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ewing urged travellers to reconsider a trip to the isles until the coronavirus clampdown was over.

“I am furious at the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of some people travelling to the Highland and Islands.

“This has to stop now. Let me be crystal clear, people should not be travelling to rural and island communities full stop.

“They are endangering lives. Do not travel.”

He added that he had been in touch with travel organisations to ask what further measures they could introduce to tackle this issue.

“The Scottish Government’s advice is that essential travel only should be undertaken,” Mr Ewing said.

