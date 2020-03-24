24th March 2020
Both NorthLink sailings to leave early

Both of NorthLink’s Tuesday night sailings connected to Shetland will leave early due to weather.

The Hjaltland will leave Lerwick three hours early tonight, at 4pm. This is due to “adverse weather conditions” the company said.

Arrival into Aberdeen may also be subject to delay.

The Hrossey will also leave Aberdeen early tonight, at 6pm. That is one hour earlier than it was scheduled to depart, and is down to “tidal restrictions”, NorthLink said.

NorthLink are currently only accepting bookings from passengers who live in the islands they are travelling to.

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

