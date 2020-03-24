24th March 2020
Only emergency housing situations will be dealt with by Hjaltland

Hjaltland Housing Association has reiterated the service it will offer tenants during the virus crisis, which will involve dealing with emergency situations only.

Head of housing and customer services Ian Bray said they would be operating a very limited service, with the following repairs classed as emergency:

• Total loss of electrical power (not a power cut);

• Burst water pipe or hot water tank;

• Blocked or totally unsuitable toilet (where there is only one in the property);

• Blocked drain if there is serious leakage or risk of flooding;

• A tenant who is elderly, disabled or has young children or special needs is locked out;

• Tenant is locked in (cannot get out any door of the property);

• Property is insecure following a break-in (broken window or door).

Mr Bray said: “No other repairs will be completed at this time. Completion of emergency repairs will be subject to the availability of both contractors and materials.

“Where an emergency repair is reported, tenants will be asked a number of screening questions in relation to Covid-19 to protect the health and safety of our staff and contractors.

“We would ask all tenants to adhere to the very important measures that are in place, to help our vital NHS services and our wider community. We will be suspending the allocation and re-let of our properties until we receive instruction it is safe to do so.”

Mr Bray said the association would also continue to support tenants who were suffering financial hardship due to the current circumstances, and would be available for telephone appointments only on (01595) 694986.

