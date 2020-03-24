Police expect everyone to comply with new measures

Police Scotland has called on everyone to comply with strict new social distancing measures.

Chief constable Iain Livingstone stated that they were “fully behind the new measures” from the UK and Scottish governments.

Shetland and the rest of the UK have been put on “lockdown” as governments ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a televised address, telling citizens that they were being “enlisted” to help fight the disease. He instructed people to stay at home except for shopping for necessities, taking exercise once a day, medical needs or travelling to and from essential work.

Police have been given emergency powers to enforce the new measures.

Mr Livingstone said: “We are fully behind the new measures announced by the UK and Scottish governments to increase social distancing, and I urge and expect everyone to comply with them.

“We are aware of the proposed legislation in relation to coronavirus and are carefully considering the implications in this very fast moving situation, which presents the gravest of threats to the nation.

“In the meantime, Police Scotland has a clear, positive duty to both protect life and improve the safety and wellbeing of people across Scotland, while supporting the government and health agencies in our fight against this pandemic.

“Therefore, until the new legislation is in place, we will be increasing police patrols in key areas across the country to engage with and provide guidance to anyone in contravention of the measures.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart stressed that the measures taken “must be followed to save lives”.

Ms Wishart said: “The unprecedented instructions from the Prime Minister and First Minister tonight could not be starker and must be followed to save lives.

“The measures apply to us all. They will help prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed in the face of this pandemic and will help protect loved ones and the most vulnerable in our communities. If you’re not in frontline services, stay at home.”