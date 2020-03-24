24th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Shetland Arts events cancelled until end of June

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Shetland Arts has followed its venue closures last week with the decision to cancel all remaining events until the end of June as part of the effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The organisation’s international summer school, Folk Frenzy, due to run from 2nd to 8th August, has also been cancelled.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “We’re sad to cancel events planned for this spring and summer but given the current situation we have made this decision in partnership with our artists and promoters to safeguard all involved.

“We are continuing to teach our music and film courses online in partnership with Shetland College UHI and exploring ways to move other areas of our work online.

“In the meantime, we will be continuing to update our website, social media and YouTube channel with more great arts content to enjoy from your own home.”

Any customers with tickets booked for events between 2nd April and 30th June or Folk Frenzy packages will receive an automatic refund.

Customers who booked with cash and without an account are asked to get in touch with Shetland Arts on info@shetlandarts.org

Tags:
Covid-19
Folk Frenzy
Graeme Howell
Shetland Arts

More articles about Covid-19, Folk Frenzy, Graeme Howell and Shetland Arts

Only emergency housing situations will be dealt with by Hjaltland
Only emergency housing situations will be dealt with by Hjaltland
24/03/2020
Loganair implements ’emergency timetable’
Loganair implements ’emergency timetable’
18/03/2020
All Shetland Arts venues to close
All Shetland Arts venues to close
17/03/2020
Kinnaris Quintet to star at Mareel’s Hogmanay show
Kinnaris Quintet to star at Mareel’s Hogmanay show
09/10/2019
Exciting new designs in latest ShetlandMade exhibition
Exciting new designs in latest ShetlandMade exhibition
15/07/2019
Shetland Arts to celebrate 25 years of youth theatre
Shetland Arts to celebrate 25 years of youth theatre
12/07/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top