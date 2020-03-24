Shetland Arts events cancelled until end of June

Shetland Arts has followed its venue closures last week with the decision to cancel all remaining events until the end of June as part of the effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The organisation’s international summer school, Folk Frenzy, due to run from 2nd to 8th August, has also been cancelled.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “We’re sad to cancel events planned for this spring and summer but given the current situation we have made this decision in partnership with our artists and promoters to safeguard all involved.

“We are continuing to teach our music and film courses online in partnership with Shetland College UHI and exploring ways to move other areas of our work online.

“In the meantime, we will be continuing to update our website, social media and YouTube channel with more great arts content to enjoy from your own home.”

Any customers with tickets booked for events between 2nd April and 30th June or Folk Frenzy packages will receive an automatic refund.

Customers who booked with cash and without an account are asked to get in touch with Shetland Arts on info@shetlandarts.org