25th March 2020
Council meetings cancelled for two months

All Shetland Islands Council meetings scheduled to take place until the end of May have been cancelled.

That includes a full council meeting that was due to happen on Thursday this week.

Following announcements by the UK and Scottish governments to reduce the spread of coronavirus, there will be no meetings between now and 30th May.

The decision will be kept under review.

The SIC said any matters requiring a full council or committee decision during this period will progress in accordance with existing delegated authority, council policy and/or legislative emergency powers.

