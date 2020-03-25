SIC adapts key worker position to clear up local concerns

The Shetland Islands Council has amended their classification of “key workers”, and offered an explanation of what categories local workers may fall into.

On Saturday the council’s policy on the key workers who would get access to childcare was announced, with three categories of key workers revealed.

The council have now provided local context, to demonstrate which workers belong in each category.

Those working in “heat, energy and power”, care services such as “mental health care” and those providing childcare already are the only two groups listed in the top category, which is primarily reserved for those in the health and care sector that are directly involved in the Covid-19 response effort.

Every other sector has been assigned to category two, which the council say is for those in the emergency services and those “supporting our critical national infrastructure”.

The groups that fall into this category include everything from supermarket workers, bus drivers, ferry attendants, electricians and plumbers to opticians, dentists and vets.

The SIC has said that their first presumption is that “all those who can do so will work from home”.

The full list is visible below.