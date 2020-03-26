26th March 2020
Council shuts Gremista recycling plant to public

The Gremista waste recycling plant is now closed to the public and will reopen when movement restrictions allow.

The bulky items collection service by Shetland Islands Council has also been suspended.

Household collections are still operating as normal but may change depending on staff availability, meaning that collections may be at a different time, or the next working day.

Any changes to collection days will be notified on www.shetland.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/COVID-19-Information.asp

The council said bags should still be placed out by 7.30am on the day of collection.

Replacement staff may be unfamiliar with collection points, so householders are asked to make sure that bags or bins are visible to staff. With more people at home, they are asked to ensure that parked vehicles do not obstruct essy kert access.

Business collections are operating as normal but any businesses who have suspended trading, or who would like to make changes to collections, are asked to get in touch by email.

Assisted collections are still operating as normal.

The energy recovery plant is operating as normal for business customers only, where the trip is deemed to be necessary.

Anyone without a weighbridge card should not visit the plant until further notice. Hand hygiene wipes are available for drivers of vehicles.

Any queries can be sent to cleansing@shetland.gov.uk or by calling (01595) 744891.

Covid-19
Gremista waste recycling plant
Shetland Islands Council

