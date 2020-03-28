Community fundraising effort launched in fight against Covid-19

A major new fundraising effort is helping to supply crucial scrubs to staff at the Gilbert Bain Hospital as the fight against coronavirus intensifies.

Lerwick businessman Ghufar Razaq of Home Furnishing of Lerwick has set up a Facebook page to raise funds for more fabrics and haberdashery which will be used to make the necessary protective healthcare clothing.

And on Saturday the newly formed Shetland Community Donations page raised over £3,000 in just a matter of hours.

Donations will also be used to cover the costs of masks and other essential items.

In addition, they will help provide ingredients for nearby eatery Magno which will cook free of charge and provide occasional “big feeds” to support frontline workers helping patients suffering from the effects of Covid-19.

Mr Razaq says any left-over funds will be put to the Shetland MRI Scanner appeal.

It comes after an online page Shetland Scrubs was established which appealed for members of the public to make scrubs for clinical staff or donate material.

Medical staff are said to have been “blown away” by the community support that has been offered.