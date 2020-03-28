Offshore worker tested positive for Covid-19 after being airlifted

An offshore crew member was airlifted from a floating production storage vessel west of the isles and tested positive for Covid-19.

The worker was airlifted from the Hurricaine Energy’s Aoka Mizu vessel in the Lancaseter field and taken to the mainland, where he subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Shetland Coastguard said it was not involved in the evacuation, which is said to have taken place on Wednesday.

Hurricane is supporting Bluewater Lancaster Production (UK) Ltd, operator of the Aoka Mizu FPSO, with its response.

Bluewater is said to be working within the guidelines provided by NHS Scotland, Health Protection Scotland, and Oil and Gas UK in determining the next steps.

Production operations at Lancaster have not been affected.