Community asked to keep an eye out for vulnerable

Public protection workers are stepping up efforts to check on the safety of vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown.

And the public is being called upon to “keep their eyes and ears open” and report any concerns.

Shetland Public Protection Committee chairman Tam Baillie said the significant change in circumstances could have a big impact on vulnerable children and adults.

He said: “Schools and nurseries in Shetland play a central role in contributing to the safety of all local children, especially those who may be at risk of abuse and neglect.

“When children are not at school we lose the ability to monitor their wellbeing on a daily basis. We are making every effort possible to support those children and families who may need it during these demanding times.”

He added that anyone with any concerns about the wellbeing of a vulnerable person should contact the social work department.

“During this challenging time, we’re asking everyone to keep their eyes and ears open.

“Local people can always help to protect children and vulnerable adults and that’s even more important at a time when families may be under significant additional stress. If you’re at all worried about the welfare of a child or vulnerable adult, it’s much better to say something than do nothing.”

Contact numbers – children’s social work: 01595 744420; adult social work: 01595 744468; out of hours: 01595 695611; police (non-emergency) 101.