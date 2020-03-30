30th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Community asked to keep an eye out for vulnerable

Community asked to keep an eye out for vulnerable
0 comments, , by , in Coronavirus, News, ST Online

Public protection workers are stepping up efforts to check on the safety of vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown.

And the public is being called upon to “keep their eyes and ears open” and report any concerns.

Shetland Public Protection Committee chairman Tam Baillie said the significant change in circumstances could have a big impact on vulnerable children and adults.

He said: “Schools and nurseries in Shetland play a central role in contributing to the safety of all local children, especially those who may be at risk of abuse and neglect.

“When children are not at school we lose the ability to monitor their wellbeing on a daily basis. We are making every effort possible to support those children and families who may need it during these demanding times.”

He added that anyone with any concerns about the wellbeing of a vulnerable person should contact the social work department.

“During this challenging time, we’re asking everyone to keep their eyes and ears open.

“Local people can always help to protect children and vulnerable adults and that’s even more important at a time when families may be under significant additional stress. If you’re at all worried about the welfare of a child or vulnerable adult, it’s much better to say something than do nothing.”

Contact numbers – children’s social work: 01595 744420; adult social work: 01595 744468; out of hours: 01595 695611; police (non-emergency) 101.

Tags:
Community
coronavirus
Public Protection

More articles about Community, coronavirus and Public Protection

SIC asks householders to double-bag coronavirus waste
SIC asks householders to double-bag coronavirus waste
30/03/2020
Support for self employed welcomed but ‘gaps remain’
Support for self employed welcomed but ‘gaps remain’
27/03/2020
Scalloway Hotel enters administration
Scalloway Hotel enters administration
27/03/2020
Foodbank faces uphill battle in light of Covid-19 pandemic
Foodbank faces uphill battle in light of Covid-19 pandemic
25/03/2020
SIC adapts key worker position to clear up local concerns
SIC adapts key worker position to clear up local concerns
25/03/2020
Coronavirus ‘lockdown’ as people ordered to stay at home
Coronavirus ‘lockdown’ as people ordered to stay at home
23/03/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top