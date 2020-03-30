30th March 2020
Council’s depute leader says care home residents are receiving ‘best possible care’

The council’s depute leader has offered reassurances to families that loved ones staying in care homes are receiving the “very best care possible”.

Emma Macdonald was speaking after this weekend’s news that two residents in an isles care home had tested positive for the virus.

In a separate case, a patient at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick was also confirmed to have had the virus.

Ms Macdonald said: “I understand that families are likely to be anxious about the health of loved ones who live in our care homes or receive Care at Home Services.

“I would like to reassure everyone that residents and service users’ safety and wellbeing is of the utmost importance to us.

“We have stringent measures in place to shield all our clients, including the appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and we are monitoring this very closely.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our staff, who are doing such fantastic work in these settings.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone, and I applaud their dedication.”

