Men involved in altercation

The police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault took place about 6.50pm on Sunday at St Olaf Street in Lerwick.

Two men dressed in dark clothing who were said to be involved in the altercation ran from the area towards Harbour Street.

Anyone who saw people matching the description in the area around that time are asked to contact the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.