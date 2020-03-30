SIC asks householders to double-bag coronavirus waste

Households where one or more occupants have coronavirus symptoms are being asked to double-bag contaminated waste.

Items including tissues, cloths, wipes and masks should be placed in a plastic bag and tied securely, according to guidance issued by Shetland Islands Council.

That bag should then be placed in another bag which should also be tied. The double-bagged waste should then be kept in an area that cannot be accessed by other people or pets for 72 hours (three days).

After that period the bags should be placed in a non-recyclable waste bin or bruck box for collection. The council is asking that bags containing contaminated waste are not left on the kerb-side other than on the day of collection to minimise public contact.

Those who have assisted collection points should leave the waste in the usual location.

Other household waste can be disposed of normally. Recycling should not be placed in plastic bags.