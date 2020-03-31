Call for volunteers to help farmers and crofters through crisis

The farming union is reiterating its call for volunteers to come forward and support crofters or farmers who fall ill during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local branch of the National Farmers Union of Scotland is establishing a support group to help get the work done if people are struck down with the virus.

It comes as crofters are entering their busiest period of the year.

The aim of this group is to set up a volunteer bank should anyone require assistance with their lambing, calving or core work due to the impacts of the virus.

Details of the support group can be found through the Shetland NFUS Branch Facebook page.

Those without Facebook are being urged to get in touch with the NFU’s regional policy advisor Lorna Scott, or junior vice president Laura Sinclair.

Shetland Livestock Marketing Group and the Young Farmers are also offering assistance during this period and are said to be happy for anyone to get in touch.

In addition, Shetland Islands Council is urging farmers and crofters to restrict importing sheep and cattle into the isles in order to protect Shetland’s unique animal health standard.