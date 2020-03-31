1st April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Call for volunteers to help farmers and crofters through crisis

Call for volunteers to help farmers and crofters through crisis
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The farming union is reiterating its call for volunteers to come forward and support crofters or farmers who fall ill during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local branch of the National Farmers Union of Scotland is establishing a support group to help get the work done if people are struck down with the virus.

It comes as crofters are entering their busiest period of the year.

The aim of this group is to set up a volunteer bank should anyone require assistance with their lambing, calving or core work due to the impacts of the virus.

Details of the support group can be found through the Shetland NFUS Branch Facebook page.

Those without Facebook are being urged to get in touch with the NFU’s regional policy advisor Lorna Scott, or junior vice president Laura Sinclair.

Shetland Livestock Marketing Group and the Young Farmers are also offering assistance during this period and are said to be happy for anyone to get in touch.

In addition, Shetland Islands Council is urging farmers and crofters to restrict importing sheep and cattle into the isles in order to protect Shetland’s unique animal health standard.

Tags:
Covid-19
Crofters
farmers

More articles about Covid-19, Crofters and farmers

Deadline removed for early learning expansion hours
Deadline removed for early learning expansion hours
31/03/2020
Council’s depute leader says care home residents are receiving ‘best possible care’
Council’s depute leader says care home residents are receiving ‘best possible care’
30/03/2020
Food bank fundraiser attracts over £2,000 in donations
Food bank fundraiser attracts over £2,000 in donations
29/03/2020
Community fundraising effort launched in fight against Covid-19
Community fundraising effort launched in fight against Covid-19
28/03/2020
Offshore worker tested positive for Covid-19 after being airlifted
Offshore worker tested positive for Covid-19 after being airlifted
28/03/2020
Care home residents test positive for Covid-19
Care home residents test positive for Covid-19
28/03/2020

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top