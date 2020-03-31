Do Voar Redd Up postponed due to Covid-19

A major isles clean-up operation, which was expected to involve thousands of volunteers, has been postponed due to the Covid-19,

Shetland Amenity Trust announced on Tuesday that this year’s Da Voar Redd Up had been the latest to fall victim to the pandemic.

The annual event which is in its 33rd year was due to take place from 25th to 26th April, with an anticipated 4,500 volunteers cleaning up Shetland’s beaches and roadside verges.

The trust, which organises the event hopes it will now take place in the autumn and is encouraging people to pick up litter while they are out and about in the meantime.

Head of engagement Sandy Middleton said: “We are all being encouraged to take at least one form of exercise daily and for many of us that means a walk close to home either on our own or with other members of our household.

“We are encouraging people to pick up at least three pieces of litter each time they go out for a walk. If each person collects this small amount of rubbish then over time it should make a significant difference.”

Ms Middleton said the trust was sorry to have to postpone the redd up this year “but it is the only responsible thing for us to do”.

She added: “Our team had already put a lot of work into planning this year’s event but with the restrictions on movement rightly increasing, it became clear that we would have to postpone.

“There are lots of people who regularly pick up rubbish from our beaches throughout the year and we hope this will continue, as long as it is in line with government guidance on social distancing.”

The amenity trust has highlighted “Take 3 for the Sea”, which is a global campaign encouraging people to collect at least three pieces of rubbish each time they visit a beach, waterway or anywhere they find litter.

There is a similar campaign in Orkney called “Pick Up 3”.

The trust is encouraging people to get involved and to share their results and any interesting finds with them via the Dunna Chuck Bruck social media pages.