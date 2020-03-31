1st April 2020
Don’t use the dump at Gremista, council stresses

Shetland Islands Council is reminding people that its waste management depot at Gremista, including the household waste recycling centre, is “closed to the public but still open to key commercial traffic”.

This is to support those services which have been identified as essential to Shetland, such as the NHS and the aquaculture and agriculture sectors.

SIC environment and transport committee chairman Ryan Thomson said: “The Gremista waste management facility is closed to the public and is only accessible to those in key industries, as per the government’s guidelines.

“I’d like to remind the public that only essential journeys should be taking place during these unprecedented times.

“Our staff, who are working under difficult circumstances, have to make sure Shetland’s organisation can still access the facility, and I’d ask everyone to support them in that.”

Gremista waste recycling plant
Ryan Thomson
Shetland Islands Council

