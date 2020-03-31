1st April 2020
Offshore worker airlifted to Tingwall for treatment at Gilbert Bain Hospital

An offshore worker has been airlifted to the isles for treatment after being taken ill this afternoon.

UK Coastguard said it was called to an installation around 90 miles southeast of Sumburgh at 1.55pm today.

The casualty was flown to Tingwall Airport, arriving at around 4.20pm, suffering from an undisclosed illness.

The casualty was then due to be transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick for treatment.

