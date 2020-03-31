Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Shetland

Two more isles patients have tested positive for Covid-19, according to official figures.

Scottish government figures for March 31st state the total number of positive cases in Shetland has reached 29 – up from 27.

It follows an update on Saturday, when two residents in an isles care home and an unconnected patient at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Shetland stated at the time that their families had been informed and the patients were being cared for in isolation.

Chief executive Michael Dickson said the health authority was facing a “serious situation” but all those involved were well cared for.

He added that it was imperative everyone in the isles stayed away from care homes unless they were there to work or provide an essential service.

“This is to protect the people living in these facilities who are among the most vulnerable in our community,” Mr Dickson said.

Across Scotland, a total of 1,993 people have now tested positive for Covid-19, including 60 patients who have died.

The UK total of confirmed cases had reached 22,141 as of 5pm on 29th March. Of those hospitalised, 1,408 have died.