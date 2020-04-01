1st April 2020
Frontline staff tested for coronavirus

Frontline staff working for NHS Shetland are being tested for coronavirus.

The health board’s chief executive Michael Dickson says the board has been working with occupational health to “identify at risk” workers.

The number of cases in Shetland now stands at 29.

Meanwhile, the council’s depute leader Emma MacDonald has insisted the authority has sufficient levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) at its disposal.

In a statement Mr Dickson said: “We are testing NHS Shetland frontline staff.

“We have been working with occupational health to identify at risk and key workers who would benefit from testing.

“To date we have tested 10 people a day since last Thursday.”

He added: “This isn’t an ‘on request test’ as it’s based on need and in line with the national guidance.”

It comes after two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in an isles care home on Saturday, as well as a separate case in the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Mr Dickson added there had been no further positive tests back from care homes.

Ms MacDonald said there has been an issue, but added the council had received a delivery of PPE at the weekend “and we do have good levels”.

She added: “I’m assured that isn’t a problem.”

Covid-19

