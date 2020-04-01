2nd April 2020
NHS Shetland ready to help other areas if need arises

Isles health professionals could be deployed to help out in areas most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – but only if it does not impact on local services.

NHS Shetland confirmed that, as part of the healthcare system in Scotland, it would “of course be happy to offer assistance to mainland boards should the need arise”.

The comments followed reports that nurses could be transferred from across the country to help out in cities where the pandemic has had the most drastic effects.

These include London, where the ExCel Centre has been transformed into the temporary Nightingale Hospital, and Glasgow, where there are similar plans for the SEC Centre.

Although NHS Shetland said it would be pleased to help – it added: “We would do this in a way that does not endanger our ability to deliver services on the island.

“This is based on a principle of mutual aid and we know mainland health boards would do the same for NHS Shetland.

“Our doctors and nurses are standing ready to help the Shetland community.”

