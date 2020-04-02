Taxi drivers to quiz passengers on whether journeys are essential

Taxi drivers will be asking passengers whether their journeys are essential during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Shetland Islands Council announced today (Thursday) that passengers should expect to be questioned as part of the government advice that everyone should stay at home, unless travelling for food, health reasons or work – and only if people cannot work from home.

The UK government has ordered many businesses and venues to close, with certain exceptions. Travel to work is allowed, but only where individuals cannot work from home.

Taxis and private hire vehicles can continue to work, to provide transport for workers who cannot work from home, and for those in critical services, such as healthcare, key public services and utilities.

The SIC stated in a press release: “The advice is clear: everyone should stay at home, and only go outside for food, health reasons or work – only if you cannot work from home.”

UK government advice is available at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/full-guidance-on-staying-at-home-and-away-from-others