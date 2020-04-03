3rd April 2020
Council removes Knab footpath gates

in News

The council has removed the two main gates to the Knab footpath in Lerwick to reduce the coronavirus risk.

The gates at the Breiwick Road and the Knab Road entrances have been removed, the SIC said, to prevent coronavirus transmission on the hard surfaces of the gates for walkers using the footpath.

Nearby gates at Hjaltland Place and below the skate park have also been tied open.

Current government advice is to exercise locally and the Knab footpath is a well-used route for walkers and dog owners.

The SIC said that dog owners should consider keeping their dogs on a lead, if they think this is necessary, due to the gates being removed.

Breiwick Road gate.

