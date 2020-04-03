3rd April 2020
Council suspends use of bottle banks

Shetland Islands Council is asking householders not to take their glass to bottle banks until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Instead, they are asking the public to store their glass at home for recycling for the time being.

The council said bottle banks “will not be prioritised and are likely to be emptied less frequently” as council staff focused on maintaining household waste and recycling collections.

Anyone finding a bottle bank full is asked not to leave bottles and jars on the ground, and to take their glass home again. Trips to glass collection points are not considered “essential travel” at the current time.

The SIC has also asked people not to put their glass into their normal black bags, as that would “add significant weight” and add to the already stretched demands of refuse staff and vehicle capacity.

The Gremista Waste Recycling Centre also remained closed to the public, the SIC reminded locals.

Anyone with recycling queries is advised to email cleansing@shetland.gov.uk or phone (01595) 744891.

