3rd April 2020
Lerwick Coastguard rescues offshore worker taken ill on platform

Lerwick Coastguard crew were involved in a 10-hour mission to help an offshore worker who had been taken ill last night (Thursday).

The  emergency call came in at 7.20pm from a platform 98 nautical miles northeast of Sumburgh,

Coastguard crew in a Rescue 900 helicopter attended the casualty, taking them to Aberdeen for treatment, where they arrived by 3.30am.

The casualty was said to have been unwell, rather than having suffered an injury, however no further details about their condition were available.

The crew members were back at base by 5.30am.

