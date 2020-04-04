Biggest increase in Covid-19 cases for weeks – and many more not yet diagnosed

Shetland has recorded the biggest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in weeks – and health leaders said even more were likely to have contracted the disease.

The Scottish Government’s official figures on Friday showed 36 people in Shetland had Covid-19 – up six on the previous day’s total.

But NHS Shetland said the real figures were likely to be much higher.

A change in testing as official strategy moved from the “contain” phase to the “delay” phase meant most of the cases now tested were only those presenting serious respiratory problems at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

NHS Shetland said: “We are well aware that Covid-19 is circulating in the community and we cannot be lulled into a false sense of security.

“This virus will strike and when it does it will be devastating.

“This is a virus that is easily shaken off by some but which devastates others – especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

“The community must stay at home and stay away from others as much as possible (social distancing).

“Anyone with symptoms must self-isolate. Washing hands and not touching your face is a crucial step is stopping the spread of the virus and can stop a person from becoming ill.”

In total, more than 3,000 have now tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland, including 172 patients who have died.