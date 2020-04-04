Council offers households help during gull nesting season

Help is available for households facing problems with aggressive gulls during nesting season.

Shetland Islands Council is asking property owners who think they may have a problem to get in touch soon.

The SIC said more people were exercising in their home gardens due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and warned that gulls nesting on chimneys and rooftops could often be territorial and aggressive towards anyone near, particularly once chicks have hatched.

The council’s environmental health team can provide advice on how to prevent gulls from making nests and laying eggs.

Staff can also remove nests in certain circumstances, and before any eggs have hatched. Once eggs have hatched and chicks are in the nest, it is not possible to remove nests.

There is a charge for this service of £97.50, which includes an initial treatment and up to two follow-up visits.

Anyone who thinks that they may have a problem with nesting gulls on their property can contact Environmental Health on 01595 745250 for advice.