Emergency repairs to bring power cuts in Unst

Emergency repairs following recent adverse weather will see power cuts in Unst today.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the repairs to the overhead electricity network would bring temporarily interruptions to power supplies until 1pm today (Saturday).

“These critical works are required to maintain a secure and reliable supply of electricity to the island of Unst,” SSEN said.

“Our customer contact teams are proactively contacting customers on our Priority Services Register to keep them informed, with our engineers liaising with local shops at the heart of the community during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure they can continue to carry out vital work this weekend.

“We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers our teams will do everything they can to carry out these works as quickly as possible.”