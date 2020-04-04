Urgent appeal for more Shetland care workers to help in Covid-19 crisis

Shetland folk with experience of working in social care could be called upon to help during the Covid-19 crisis.

Shetland Islands Council is asking people to get in touch as they may be needed to help in care homes and community settings in the coming weeks.

The SIC said it was facing “additional pressures” in its community health and social care sector.

It is therefore asking anyone who is able and willing to get in touch if they:

• have experience of providing personal care;

• have experience of working with individuals who have general frailties, learning disabilities, mental health conditions or dementia;

• are able to provide personal care with dignity, privacy, choice and safety, and recognising potential, equality and diversity;

• are not showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

Interim director of community health and social care Jo Robinson said: “We need to ensure that we do all we can to support our care services in the coming weeks.

“To help us prepare for this, we’d be keen to hear from anyone who is available and interested in providing direct care.

“We will provide training and support to anyone in these critical posts that will be helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The SIC said it could offer childcare for key workers to help.

Anyone who can help is asked to email Recruitment@shetland.gov.uk or telephone 01595 808808 as soon as possible to register interest.