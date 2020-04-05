Ferry services subject to weather-related alterations

NorthLink has warned of weather-related delays on its sailings today (Sunday).

The operator posted details about potential delays to its passenger and freight services.

Minor delays are expected on the M.V Hrossey, which is scheduled to depart Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm and the M.V Hjatland, which is scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm.

The M.V Helliar freight vessel was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm – but will now depart at 4pm due to the forecast adverse conditions.

“Arrival into Aberdeen may be subject to minor weather related delays,” NorthLink said.