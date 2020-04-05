5th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Ferry services subject to weather-related alterations

Ferry services subject to weather-related alterations
, by , in News, ST Online

NorthLink has warned of weather-related delays on its sailings today (Sunday).

The operator posted details about potential delays to its passenger and freight services.

Minor delays are expected on the M.V Hrossey, which is scheduled to depart Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm and the M.V Hjatland, which is scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm.

The M.V Helliar freight vessel was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm – but will now depart at 4pm due to the forecast adverse conditions.

“Arrival into Aberdeen may be subject to minor weather related delays,” NorthLink said.

About Andrew Hirst

View other stories by »

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top