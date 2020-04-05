Shetland’s confirmed Covid-19 cases increase for second day running

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Shetland have risen for the second consecutive day, according to official figures.

Figures published yesterday (Saturday) by the Scottish Government show the total number of cases in Shetland has reached 40 – up from 36 on Friday.

As previously reported, NHS Shetland has warned the true number is likely to be higher and urged folk not to be “lulled into a false sense of security”.

Since moving from the “contain” phase to “delay” phase most testing in Shetland has involved only patients presenting acute respiratory problems at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

“This is a virus that is easily shaken off by some but which devastates others – especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues,” NHS Shetland said,

“The community must stay at home and stay away from others as much as possible (social distancing).

“Anyone with symptoms must self-isolate. Washing hands and not touching your face is a crucial step is stopping the spread of the virus and can stop a person from becoming ill.”

NHS Shetland public health consultant Susan Laidlaw made an announcement on Friday urging people to respect the lockdown after it emerged some folk had been socialising with friends.

“This is a global public health emergency, and we all need to do all we can to slow down the spread of the coronavirus,” she said.

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland has now reached 3,345 of including 218 deaths.

Across the UK, there have been 41,903 cases and 4,313 deaths.