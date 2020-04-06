7th April 2020
Coronavirus deaths are ‘certain’, NHS Shetland chief says

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson has said that deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic are now “certain”.

His comments came on a day in which a second patient was airlifted by the RAF from Sumburgh Airport to Aberdeen.

The patient had displayed “possible Covid symptoms and other health concerns”, according to RAF spokesman Martin Tinworth.

Mr Dickson said that it was “understandable” in a small island community that people would speculate about any potential deaths that did occur in the isles, but if any deaths were “Covid-19 related” he said NHS Shetland would not be commenting due to confidentiality reasons.

Michael Dickson

“Families that lose loved ones have a right to grieve and be supported to come to terms with their loss in private.

“It is certain that there will be deaths that are due in part to Covid-19 and it is likely it will be the most vulnerable in our community who are disproportionately affected.

“For this reason, it is so important that we follow the government advice and isolate ourselves avoiding close contact with everyone outside our immediate families.”

Mr Dickson said that only by following government guidance could locals stop the “devastating consequences” of Covid-19.

An RAF A400 Atlas was pictured arriving into Sumburgh Airport early on Monday morning from RAF Brize Norton in England.

This is the second time the RAF has transported a patient with coronavirus symptoms from Sumburgh to Aberdeen.

NHS Shetland could not provide a comment regarding today’s airlift due to patient confidentiality.

