6th April 2020
RAF airlift patient to mainland with coronavirus symptoms

A patient has been airlifted from Shetland to Aberdeen with possible coronavirus symptoms this morning (Monday 6th April).

The RAF A400 Atlas was pictured arriving into Sumburgh Airport early on Monday morning.

RAF spokesman Martin Tinworth said that the aircraft was dispatched from the RAF’s Brize Norton base in England to Shetland.

A patient with “possible Covid symptoms and other health concerns” was then transported from Sumburgh to Aberdeen, Mr Tinworth said.

NHS Shetland could not provide a comment due to patient confidentiality.

This is the second time that the RAF has transported a patient with coronavirus symptoms from Sumburgh to Aberdeen.

 

