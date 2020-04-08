One coronavirus related death in Shetland, new figures say

One death in Shetland last week has now been attributed to Covid-19, according to new figures from the National Records of Scotland.

In the report, which outlines deaths in Scotland from Monday 30th March to Sunday 5th April, Shetland recorded one death that has been “associated” with coronavirus.

Orkney and the Western Isles were the only two health boards to report no deaths during that period across the whole of Scotland.

The daily number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the isles has also risen by one today (Wednesday 8th April) to 43.

According to the latest government figures, less than five people are currently in the Gilbert Bain hospital or in intensive care with Covid-19, or suspected Covid-19.

NHS Shetland has previously stated that they will not comment on any deaths related to Covid-19 due to patient confidentiality.