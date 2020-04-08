Plantiecrub closes at Toll Clock and Scoop moves in

The Plantiecrub Garden Shop in the Toll Clock Shopping Centre has closed with Scoop Wholefoods taking over the premises.

The Planticrub owners, husband and wife Olaf and Crystal Isbister, will continue to run their garden centre at Tingwall, however.

The Isbisters said: “After operating two shops for over 17 years we have decided to close our Lerwick branch, Plantiecrub Garden Shop, to concentrate on our main business – Plantiecrub Garden Centre in Tingwall.

“We have made many improvements to the garden centre in recent years and we are focusing on developing this business further.

“Our plant sales have been flourishing, and to satisfy customer demand we are growing more of our own produce in our refurbished nursery – which also helps us to retain the majority of our Lerwick staff.

”However, due to the coronavirus pandemic Plantiecrub Garden Centre is temporarily closed to customers.”

The Isbisters said once the government lockdown had ended their Tingwall centre would be open all week throughout the year, including Sunday afternoons during April, May and June.

They said they wanted to thank everybody who has supported the Lerwick shop over the years and looked forward to continuing to provide quality and service from Tingwall.

They were also delighted to announce that neighbouring Scoop Wholefoods was expanding into their vacated Toll Clock premises.