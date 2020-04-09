Essential assessments only for occupational therapy services due to Covid-19

Occupational therapy services have been reduced to “essential assessments” only due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shetland Islands Council said services still taking place included urgent manual handling assessments, supporting discharges and responding to essential equipment failure.

“Face to face visits will only be arranged if there is no other option to meet the essential need,” the council said.

“There will be no independent mobility assessments or general Blue Badge assessments until further notice.

“All current Blue Badge holders will receive an automatic one-year extension.

“Requests for minor adaptations will be limited to those associated with hospital discharges or where there is a high risk of significant injury if the repair is not carried out. Work on major adaptations such as the provision of ramps and level access showers is on hold.”

The Community Equipment store will remain available but will only be responding to urgent requests from health professionals.

For advice and guidance during office hours contact the SIC’s OT Duty service on 01595 744319 or by emailing otduty@shetland.gov.uk