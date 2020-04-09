Shetland receives £104k Food Fund to help struggling families

The Scottish government’s support for vulnerable families struggling to access food due to Covid-19 has been welcomed by MSP Maree Todd.

Ms Todd, who represents the Highlands and Islands region, said the food funding was important to help during this “unprecedented crisis”.

Shetland Islands Council has been allocated £104,000 from the £30 million Food Fund to support those struggling.

The funding will support those most in need including families with children who are eligible for free school meals, older people, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

Councils will have the flexibility to use this additional resource in ways that best meet emerging local needs and circumstances, working with community groups and businesses to support home delivery, provide financial help and meet dietary requirements.

Ms Todd said: “Coronavirus has brought enormous disruption to all of our lives, and some people will be concerned about accessing food.

“This investment will help those in Shetland at most risk, such as older people and children eligible for free school meals, to access food through this unprecedented crisis.

“Free school meals are vital for families across Shetland and are an important way of ensuring children receive the nutritious food they need. That is why it is so important that support continues while schools remain closed.

“This is just one part of the support the Scottish government is providing to individuals and businesses to protect jobs and incomes.”