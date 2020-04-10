10th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Report of dangerous driving

Report of dangerous driving
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Police are looking to speak with witnesses regarding a report of dangerous driving near Tingwall.

A dark car overtook a Leask’s public bus on the A970 into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing the bus to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The incident happened just south of the Tingwall crossroads on Thursday around 4pm, according to police.

Police are particularly looking to speak to the driver of the vehicle which was oncoming at the given time.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top