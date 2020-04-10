Police are looking to speak with witnesses regarding a report of dangerous driving near Tingwall.

A dark car overtook a Leask’s public bus on the A970 into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing the bus to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The incident happened just south of the Tingwall crossroads on Thursday around 4pm, according to police.

Police are particularly looking to speak to the driver of the vehicle which was oncoming at the given time.