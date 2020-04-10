Support hub set up for highest-risk people

A coronavirus support hub is being set up to provide support and essential information to the most vulnerable people in Shetland during the ongoing pandemic.

The move has been welcomed by Shetland Islands Council leader Steven Coutts, who said a lot of work was going on to help folk.

The people identified as being most at risk have begun to receive letters from the Scottish government, advising them to self-isolate for 12 weeks. A range of support is being provided at both national and local level for those considered at very high risk, including the delivery of medication and, if required, food supplies.

Everyone who is sent a letter from the Scottish government is being contacted initially by their local GP practice. Recipients and their families will also be able to contact the Shetland coronavirus support hub via a Freephone number 0800 030 8780, or by email covid19support@shetland.gov.uk to access vital support and assistance.

The support hub will initially be available to anyone identified as being most at risk from coronavirus. It is hoped it will develop and expand over the next few weeks to provide essential information and support to a wider group of people as the demand and need for the service is better understood.

Mr Coutts said: “We are aware that a number of people in Shetland have already received their letter, and more are on the way.

“It contains a wide range of advice and contact details for organisations and services which will support those who need to isolate for 12 weeks, and I’d like to reassure everyone that an enormous amount of work is going into providing any support they may need.

“It may take time for teams to contact all recipients, so if you or a family member receive a letter, please don’t hesitate to use the number for the support hub if you have any unanswered questions or are in need of urgent advice – your call will go directly to a local team in community health and social care who can guide you through the process.”