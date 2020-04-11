Police appeal for help to find missing man

A 34-year-old man is missing prompting police to issue an appeal for information to help trace him.

The force says there are concerns for the welfare of Andrew Cross who was last seen around 1am on Saturday at an address in Sandveien, Lerwick.

Mr Cross was described by police as around 5ft 7in tall with a medium build. There was no description of what he was wearing.

Constable Mark Bryant, based in Brae, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who might have seen Andrew or has any information about his disappearance to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0278 of 11 April 2020.