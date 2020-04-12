Easter egg gifts from next year’s Jarl’s Squad

Next year’s Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ jarl-elect Neil Moncrieff and squad member Iain Black handed over Easter eggs to staff at NHS Shetland this weekend.

The pair are pictured with staff at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick who were grateful for the generosity.

Mr Moncrieff said: “The squad felt we wanted to do something in the community so with it being the Easter weekend we thought some Easter eggs might help get the staff through the long hours they’re doing and cheer them up a little.

“It’s just a small gesture to let them know we’re all thinking about them and just how much the work all care staff are doing is appreciated, not only in this difficult period but all year round.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who is working or volunteering in any way through this time in various sectors to keep the community going.”

Mr Moncrieff said despite the coronavirus lockdown, some work would still be proceeding on next year’s Jarl’s Squad outfit.

He added: “For us, the suit isn’t at a total standstill. “We have some boys working at home on various bits so it is progressing slowly. We’re just missing the social side of it all.

“But, for now, there is far more important things to think about – following the guidelines, staying safe and helping us all get through this worrying and unknown times.”