13th April 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

New information in search for missing isles man

New information in search for missing isles man
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Police have reissued their appeal to trace a missing man in the isles following new information.

Andrew Cross, 38, left an address in Sandveien, Lerwick, around 1am on Saturday 11th April.

Enquiries have led officers to believe he was last seen around 9am on Saturday in Bolts.

They say he may have got into a car before driving along Commercial Road onto North Road then the A970 in the direction of Brae.

Mr Cross is described as around 5ft 7in tall with a medium build.

Sergeant Richard Douglas, based in Lerwick, said: “Our officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace Andrew and the latest information we have is he may have travelled to a more remote area of the island.

“If anyone has seen Andrew or has dashcam footage that shows a dark coloured Audi, similar to an A3 model, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0278 of 11 April 2020.

Tags:
Andrew Cross

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top