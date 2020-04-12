New information in search for missing isles man

Police have reissued their appeal to trace a missing man in the isles following new information.

Andrew Cross, 38, left an address in Sandveien, Lerwick, around 1am on Saturday 11th April.

Enquiries have led officers to believe he was last seen around 9am on Saturday in Bolts.

They say he may have got into a car before driving along Commercial Road onto North Road then the A970 in the direction of Brae.

Mr Cross is described as around 5ft 7in tall with a medium build.

Sergeant Richard Douglas, based in Lerwick, said: “Our officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace Andrew and the latest information we have is he may have travelled to a more remote area of the island.

“If anyone has seen Andrew or has dashcam footage that shows a dark coloured Audi, similar to an A3 model, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0278 of 11 April 2020.