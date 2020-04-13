House suffers ‘extensive damage’ in fire

Firefighters have left the scene of a house fire, which has caused “extensive damage” to the roof.

Scottish Fire and Rescue’s north control room in Dundee first confirmed that reports of a fire at a property had been received at 11.39am today (Monday).

Two appliances were sent to fight the blaze at first – with two more attending after a request for support.

By 2pm, the fire service confirmed the fire had entered the roof.

Crews were said to be still on the scene tackling “hot spots”.

“All of the occupants were out safely before we arrived,” the fire service added.

By 5pm, all the firefighters had left.

Crew members were reported to have salvaged some of the belongings from the blaze.

